12,000 Easter eggs to be hunted down by children at local park

Join the Town of Lady Lake for a hopping good time at the upcoming annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt, where the town will be hiding a whopping 12,000 Easter eggs for all the little ones to find.

This popular community event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23 at a new location this year – among the oaks and palm trees at Snooky Park, located at 120 W. Lady Lake Blvd.

There will be games for children and free candy. The event will also feature bounce houses and a disc jockey. Food options will be offered by Lil Fatz BBQ, Abuela Tina, Parlour Ice Cream and Rose Creek Country Foods.

Families will get the chance to pose and snap some photos with the Easter bunny, and capture memories at our special photo opportunities in the picturesque Snooky Park.

The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake will be providing the eggs and the Friends of the Lady Lake Library will provide a take-home craft.