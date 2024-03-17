82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 17, 2024
type here...

12,000 Easter eggs to be hunted down by children at local park

By Staff Report

Join the Town of Lady Lake for a hopping good time at the upcoming annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt, where the town will be hiding a whopping 12,000 Easter eggs for all the little ones to find.

This popular community event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23  at a new location this year – among the oaks and palm trees at Snooky Park, located at 120 W. Lady Lake Blvd.

There will be games for children and free candy. The event will also feature bounce houses and a disc jockey. Food options will be offered by Lil Fatz BBQ, Abuela Tina, Parlour Ice Cream and Rose Creek Country Foods.

Families will get the chance to pose and snap some photos with the Easter bunny, and capture memories at our special photo opportunities in the picturesque Snooky Park.

The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake will be providing the eggs and the Friends of the Lady Lake Library will provide a take-home craft.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to take a stand on flags flying in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident says it’s time to take a stand on the flags that are allowed to fly on flagpoles in The Villages.

Why are homeowners forced to pay in stone vs. sod fiasco?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why homeowners - rather than realtors - have faced financial penalties as a result of the stone vs. sod fiasco. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Help the poor woman with the weeds

A reader from Del Webb Spruce Creek chimes in on a recent deed compliance case in The Villages.

Sad confirmation in Daily Sun of something we already suspected

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, said it was sad to see confirmation in The Villages Daily Sun of something residents already suspected.

El Nino or El Loco?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident contends its crazy to blame El Nino for the poor conditions of the golf courses in The Villages.

Photos