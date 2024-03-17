Parade kicks off St. Patrick’s Day in The Villages

Thousands of Villagers participated in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages on Sunday.

Seas of green were visible around every corner of the town square as locals lined the roadways hours before the parade.

Just after 3 p.m., the parade kicked off with a slew of golf carts, club representatives, and law enforcement agencies, all adoring green shamrocks and other Irish-themed decorations.

Check out our video recap of the event:

Or check out our photo album of the festivities.

