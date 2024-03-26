83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
type here...

Man showing signs of paranoia jailed after high-speed chase on I-75

By Staff Report
James Robert Perridge,
James Robert Perridge

A man showing signs of paranoia was arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 ended in a crash in Sumter County.

James Robert Perridge, 20, of Lakeland, was driving a white Honda sport utility vehicle and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 1:30 p.m. Friday when he began tailgating a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Perridge had also been using his windshield wipers and high-beam lights, despite the fact the weather was clear, according to the arrest report from FHP.

Perridge overtook the FHP squad car and the trooper began a pursuit. Perridge made a U-turn and nearly caused “a catastrophic collision.” The pursuit continued at 110 miles per hour.

Perridge exited at County Road 48 in Bushnell and the trooper used a precision immobilization technique in an attempt to bring the chase to a halt. As a result, Perridge’s vehicle hit a mailbox and overturned. When the trooper and deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Perridge, he was “acting extremely paranoid” and was “incoherent.”

Perridge was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. After he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple charges, including fleeing to elude law enforcement and driving under the influence. He was released after posting $5,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t think the original Developer saw this coming

A resident of the Village of St. Charles offers his thoughts on deed compliance and the original Developer of The Villages.

Proudly fly the flag in honor of my father’s Navy service

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she proudly displays the U.S. Navy flag in honor of her father.

Trump supporters ignore the facts

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Trump’s supporters are overlooking the facts. 

How would neighbors feel if I put Sasquatch statue in front of my house?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on deed compliance and yard ornaments.

Here’s an idea for getting rid of frivolous complaints

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers an idea for getting rid of frivolous complaints. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos