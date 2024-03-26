Man showing signs of paranoia jailed after high-speed chase on I-75

A man showing signs of paranoia was arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 75 ended in a crash in Sumter County.

James Robert Perridge, 20, of Lakeland, was driving a white Honda sport utility vehicle and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 1:30 p.m. Friday when he began tailgating a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Perridge had also been using his windshield wipers and high-beam lights, despite the fact the weather was clear, according to the arrest report from FHP.

Perridge overtook the FHP squad car and the trooper began a pursuit. Perridge made a U-turn and nearly caused “a catastrophic collision.” The pursuit continued at 110 miles per hour.

Perridge exited at County Road 48 in Bushnell and the trooper used a precision immobilization technique in an attempt to bring the chase to a halt. As a result, Perridge’s vehicle hit a mailbox and overturned. When the trooper and deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Perridge, he was “acting extremely paranoid” and was “incoherent.”

Perridge was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. After he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple charges, including fleeing to elude law enforcement and driving under the influence. He was released after posting $5,500 bond.