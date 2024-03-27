79.9 F
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Trump is unfit for any office

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Citizen Donald Trump is finally facing the first of many upcoming criminal cases in a court room. His stall tactics of being a constant victim are over.
Charges of 33 criminal counts of falsifying business records to hide his affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDongal by paying off their silence in New York City, and a 34th felony charge of illegal campaign election violation to cover it up,
The Honorable New York Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan has set a court case to begin April 14.
Citizen Trump is the first U.S. President not only facing 91 felonies , but the first ever to be on trial for criminal activity. He is unfit for any office.

Ralph Bennett
Village of Osceola Hills

 

