To the Editor:

Let’s make this simple: our borders were borders. We were not flooded with hundreds of Chinese Nationals and millions of other non-vetted individuals from countries that hate America. Russia behaved, North Korea, no problem.

Hamas dug tunnels, Iran was controlled, we were oil independent. We were not pushed into electric cars. Inflation was not a problem. The world knew we had a strong leader. None of the above is true under Uncle Joe.

Harvey Roth

Village of Fernandina