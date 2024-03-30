79.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Don’t fall victim to scammers this tax season

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, we launched our 2024 Tax Season Scam Series to help Floridians avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes when preparing returns. 

As Tax Day approaches, it’s important to know that scammers may attempt to exploit the stress many feel when preparing taxes to steal personal and financial information.

In 2022, Internal Revenue Service data revealed that consumers lost $5.7 billion to tax scams and fraud. Over the course of this series, we will be issuing warnings and highlighting how to avoid the following schemes: 

Pre-Filing Scams: Scammers target taxpayers by acquiring a victim’s name and SSN. Schemers then file returns before the taxpayer in the target’s name to collect refunds.

Tax Debt Relief Scams: Scammers may claim to be representatives of a company offering to settle tax obligations for pennies on the dollar.

Direct Deposit Refund Scams: Scammers could call, text or email potential victims posing as IRS agents claiming a mistake was made with the person’s tax return. The fraudsters then demand that the victim refund the money immediately, usually in the form of a wire transfer or gift cards.

Floridians can report tax scams or other fraud to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.FTC.gov.

By knowing how to avoid falling victim to filing scams, Floridians can protect their returns and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

