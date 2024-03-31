Contractors are maintaining golf courses with little oversight

To the Editor:

One of the problems with golf conditions is that only 2-3 courses are maintained by Villages employees. The rest are maintained by a hodge-podge of various contractors. Oversight of the various contractors seems to be minimal. I play four or five times a week and have never seen a supervisor type on the course reviewing the work being performed. Even rarer is seeing a golf pro on the course looking at conditions.

Who is holding the contractors’ feet to the fire? What are penalties or conditions in the agreements with the various contractors?

Have any been fired or replaced?

Jim Pendergast

Village of Mallory Square