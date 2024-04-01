84.3 F
The Villages
Monday, April 1, 2024
Villager’s angry outburst prompts woman to get firearm to ‘scare’ him

By Staff Report
A Villager’s alleged angry outburst prompted a woman to try to retrieve a firearm in order to “scare” him.

Daniel Andrew Jantonio, 78, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of battery at his home in the Village of Winifred.

The Cleveland, Ohio native was “angry and started screaming and yelling” at a woman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was shoved into a chair by Jantonio, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. The woman informed Jantonio that she was going to get a gun from another room. However, Jantonio grabbed the gun and “placed it on the kitchen counter.”

The woman told deputies she did not intend to use the gun, but wanted to “scare” Jantonio because he had gotten physical with her, the report said.

When deputies arrived, he was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

