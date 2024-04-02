Dorothy Factor

Dorothy (Bartels) Factor, 94, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024 in The Villages, FL. She was born on February 02, 1930 to her parents, Bill and Amy Bartels of Roxana, Illinois. She live on a farm in Roxana, IL for 25 years until she met her husband Bill Factor. They were married in 1955 and moved to Bethalto, IL where she lived until 2009.

During her younger years she worked in personnel at Owens Illinois Glass. After her three sons became older, she began working at Bob Kallal, Bethalto Insurance until she was in her seventies. During the years as a “stay at home mom,” she enjoyed volunteer activities at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and School.

She was preceeded by her parents, her husband and one sister, Evelyn Ireland.

Dorothy is survived by her sons; Dennis Factor, Chris Factor, David Factor, her Daughter-in-Law, Lisa Factor, Five Grandchildren, Zach Factor, Dylan Factor, Emma Factor, Alex Factor, Nicole Disher, as well as her Great-Grandchildren Audrey Hogue,Gretchyn Murphy, Blake and her Great-Great Grandchild Cyrus Hogue.

At her request she is to be cremated and her ashes inurned in Bethalto, IL with her huband, Bill Factor. She has requested the 23rd Psalm be read over her inurnment.