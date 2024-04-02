Maybe Middelton will get some of the young families out of The Villages

To the Editor:

Hey Kim Livernois, Village of Citrus Grove:

I wholeheartedly agree with you about The Villages being a 55+ community. Not in my eyes. I guess the fault lies with me for not doing my research before committing. Hopefully, the new Village of Middleton and the surrounding areas will be the new attraction for “the young under 55-ers”. Three times within two days I passed a boy, not a day over 10, driving a golf cart! Don’t know if it was the same child, but, nonetheless, Gov. DeSantis recently passed a LAW that says to drive a golf cart you must have a valid driver’s license! There are enough bad drivers here over age 55 without adding kids to the mix. Grandparents, you will be liable should an accident occur. Last year, I witnessed a senior at Sumter Square fall over a toddler that was dancing in the square while the parents were yards away blabbing. The man fell and hit his head on the ground. Thankfully, no serious injuries either way. But what if he fell ON that child? Concussion, broken bones? An enormous law suit for sure. (Shaking my head). May the hate mail now begin.

Frances Trimper

Village of Lynnhaven