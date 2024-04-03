Worker arrested on theft charge at Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood

A worker has been arrested on a theft charge at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood.

Employees of a construction project at the advanced healthcare center located next to the Brownwood Hotel & Spa contacted law enforcement on Tuesday to report the theft of copper, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. They said copper had been stolen from several of the contractors, including the electricians.

The employees said they suspected that 32-year-old Albert Jamal Thomas of Orlando had stolen the copper wire from the construction site and was storing it in the trunk of his black 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

When Thomas was interviewed, he gave permission for his trunk to be searched. Several copper pipes cut into sections approximately two to three feet in length were found in the trunk of Thomas’ car. He admitted to police he was “going to scrap them for extra cash.”

He was arrested on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.