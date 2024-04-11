76.4 F
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Appalled at Arizona Supreme Court’s decision

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To what length will these people go to diminish women and women’s healthcare? 1864. This law will put doctors in jail for attending to women who are having a terrible decision to make. Abortion is not something women take lightly. It is a horrible time in their lives. Who do these politicians think they are to intervene into a woman’s right to choose? In 1864 women were chattel in Arizona. Looks like time not only has stood still, but has gone backwards. It may happen here.

Bob Black
Village of DeLuna

 

