Thursday, April 11, 2024
Speeder caught traveling at 88 mph swaps seat with girlfriend in parking lot

By Staff Report
Jordan Lamarcus Brockington
A speeding driver caught traveling at 88 miles per hour swapped seats with his girlfriend to try to avoid an arrest.

Jordan Lamarcus Brockington, 22, of Wildwood, was driving a gray Chevy at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 in Wildwood when he was caught on radar traveling at 88 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Brockington made an abrupt turn into the parking lot of Zaxby’s restaurant. The deputy saw Brockington climb into the backseat of the vehicle while his girlfriend slid into the driver’s seat.

The deputy learned that Brockington does not have a driver’s license. He is also on probation through 2026 following a conviction last year on charge of domestic battery.

He was taken into custody and due to the probation violation, he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

