Villager surpasses 100,000 miles on his bicycle

By Staff Report

A Village of Hemingway resident has ridden more than 100,000 on his bicycle since moving to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

In fact, Jerry Vicenti, from April 1, 2010 to March 31, 2024, cycled 108,770 miles over a 14-year period.

Jerry Vicenti has ridden more than 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages.

All of those miles were ridden within The Villages, between County Road 466 and County Road 466A.

For the past 14 years, he has averaged approximately 7,769 miles a year

“Even though I have kept the same 25-mile ride, every year I’m getting slower and, of course, a little older. When I started I was cycling 25 miles in 1 hour and 25 minutes now almost 14 years later it’s taking me 1 hour and 56 minutes. Hopefully, I can have a new goal maybe 150,000 miles,” Vicenti said.

