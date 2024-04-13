76.6 F
We are so inspired by all our Special Olympics athletes

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, I addressed local and state law enforcement officials during the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run at the Florida Capitol ahead of the 2024 Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games.

Every year, dating back to 1984, the Torch Run brings out city, county, state and federal law enforcement officers, correctional officers and support staff out to help carry the “Flame of Hope” through an intrastate relay to the annual Special Olympics Florida Games in Orlando.

Attorney General Ashley Moody spoke at the Torch Run at the capitol.
Since 1972, more than 45,000 Special Olympics Florida volunteers, coaches and sponsors have provided sports training and competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

We are so inspired by all our Special Olympics athletes for their courage and willpower. In the words of Special Olympics Founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, “God bless you in these games, and in the greatness of your lives.”

Bringing our communities together and supporting one another through events like these, help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.
 

