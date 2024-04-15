Walmart shoplifting suspect apprehended in golf cart at Stonecrest pool

A Walmart shoplifting suspect was apprehended in a golf cart at the community pool at Stonecrest.

Natalie Nicole Martin, 25, of Weirsdale, entered the Summerfield store Sunday night and attempted to leave with $70.90 worth of merchandise for which she had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin was stopped by store personnel and escorted to the asset protection office. When Martin was questioned, she fled the office, got into a golf cart and sped off in the direction of Stonecrest.

A deputy later spotted the golf cart at the Stonecrest community pool. Martin refused to comply with the deputy’s request that she put her hands behind her back to be handcuffed. The deputy “escorted” her to the ground and handcuffed Martin.

She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well as a grinder containing a small amount of marijuana. When she was being booked at the Marion County Jail, Martin was found to be in possession of an additional bag of methamphetamine. She was booked on multiple charges, including retail theft and drug possession. Bond was set at $6,100.