78-year-old Villager jailed after defying judge’s order

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after defying a judge’s order and returning to his home.

Daniel Andrew Jantonio was arrested at about 11 a.m. Tuesday after answering the front door at his home in the Village of Winifred.

A representative of the state attorney’s office had phoned Jantonio’s wife to follow up on a criminal case resulting from his March 28 arrest on a charge of battery. The state attorney’s representative was on the phone with Jantonio’s wife and heard him in the background. A no contact order was issued by the judge when Jantonio was released on bond, therefore deputies were sent to the home to take him into custody.

At the time of his original arrest, Jantonio said he came in from completing yard work and was upset, claiming his wife never does “anything around the house.” He said she “never cooks for him” and will not “take him to his doctors appointments,” according to an arrest report. The Cleveland, Ohio native was “angry and started screaming and yelling” at his wife. She was shoved into a chair by Jantonio, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. The woman informed Jantonio that she was going to get a gun from another room. However, Jantonio grabbed the gun and “placed it on the kitchen counter.”

The woman told deputies she did not intend to use the gun, but wanted to “scare” Jantonio because he had gotten physical with her, the report said. When deputies arrived, he was determined to be the primary aggressor.