Villager declares sign on golf cart in driveway protected ‘free speech’

A Villager has declared a sign on a golf cart in his driveway is protected “free speech.”

David Reichert, who lives at 2800 Day Lily Run in the Village of Duval, appeared Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He was clearly rankled by what his neighbors said about him a month earlier before the same governmental body. None of those neighbors were at Thursday’s meeting.

Reichert said he has posted about 1,200 messages since 2020 on a white board leaned up against his golf cart. He declined to elaborate on the messages, only to say, “Some on the left may have found them offensive.”

In the March meeting, neighbors said they found the messages offensive and said they had asked Reichert to stop displaying the sign. He refused.

Reichert claims he checked with Community Standard before he began displaying the sign. He said Community Standards gave him the green light.

“My compliance ended abruptly after your last minute,” Reichert told the CDD 7 board members. “I thought I had been a good boy.”

The board did not formally respond to Reichert, but indicated the matter might be included on the May board meeting agenda.