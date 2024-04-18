88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 18, 2024
type here...

Villager declares sign on golf cart in driveway protected ‘free speech’

By Meta Minton

A Villager has declared a sign on a golf cart in his driveway is protected “free speech.”

David Reichert, who lives at 2800 Day Lily Run in the Village of Duval, appeared Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He was clearly rankled by what his neighbors said about him a month earlier before the same governmental body. None of those neighbors were at Thursday’s meeting.

A resident has regularly been display handwritten signs on a white board leaned up against his golf cart
David Reichert has regularly been displaying handwritten signs on a white board leaned up against his golf cart.

Reichert said he has posted about 1,200 messages since 2020 on a white board leaned up against his golf cart. He declined to elaborate on the messages, only to say, “Some on the left may have found them offensive.”

In the March meeting, neighbors said they found the messages offensive and said they had asked Reichert to stop displaying the sign. He refused.

Reichert claims he checked with Community Standard before he began displaying the sign. He said Community Standards gave him the green light.

“My compliance ended abruptly after your last minute,” Reichert told the CDD 7 board members. “I thought I had been a good boy.”

The board did not formally respond to Reichert, but indicated the matter might be included on the May board meeting agenda.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The press is biased against Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills makes the case that the press is biased against former President Trump.

Former Morse South Gate attendant offers a little perspective

A former Morse South Gate attendant, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a little perspective after another letter writer was critical of attendants working that gate.

A lot of our presidents have committed adultery

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to Ralph Bennett’s assertion that Donald Trump is a fake Christian and she claims that many of our presidents have committed adultery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis’ extreme agenda pushing medical providers out of Florida

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ extreme agenda is pushing medical providers out of Florida.

Traffic congestion makes it a long haul to Villages High School at Middleton

A parent of a student at The Villages High School at Middleton says it’s a long haul through heavy traffic to get back and forth to the new campus.

Photos