Golf course deserves a failing grade

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Recently, Villages-News.com published a grade card detailing the executive course conditions. It was a welcomed acknowledgement of the sad state of the executive courses. Sandhill is listed as a B-, with the greens redone in 2021. So we decided to go play and see what a B- looks like. Tee boxes were uneven sand, greens like putting on the tee boxes with a little more grass. On the second hole the cup had been placed in a area that was so damaged there was a gouge next to the cup that allowed you to see 5 inches deep, like a water flow had eroded the gouge to unplayable. The other couple we played with spoke to the Ambassador about possibly moving or repairing the gouge to no response. We asked before the round how the course was, the Ambassador just remarked it was not good and just beat down. I’ll say no amount of continued play and warm weather will repair this course. Only maintenance, agronomy renewal and rest. FYI to those looking for a place to play, I would give the course a failing grade with no hope for improvement without serious help.

Ron Griffin
Village of Hadley

 

