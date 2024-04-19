81.8 F
The Villages
Friday, April 19, 2024
It’s great that Villages-News.com features holes-in-one

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I see on Google how Villages-News.com features your members for their holes-in-one. I play at a golf course in Sherwood, Arkansas called The Greens at North Hills and during the last decade I have documented 12 holes-in-one, but we don’t have anyone to congratulate us here. My playing partners are 72 and 86 and I am 73, they both got their first holes-in-one last year. Please keep giving credit to your golfers as that helps grow our great amateur game.

Louis Mangrum
Sherwood, Arkansas

 

