It’s great that Villages-News.com features holes-in-one

To the Editor:

I see on Google how Villages-News.com features your members for their holes-in-one. I play at a golf course in Sherwood, Arkansas called The Greens at North Hills and during the last decade I have documented 12 holes-in-one, but we don’t have anyone to congratulate us here. My playing partners are 72 and 86 and I am 73, they both got their first holes-in-one last year. Please keep giving credit to your golfers as that helps grow our great amateur game.

Louis Mangrum

Sherwood, Arkansas