Gregory Louis Simi

Greg Simi was born in Boston, MA to Theresa and Florio Simi in December 1951. He lived a wonderful, happy and content life till he died in The Villages, FL on April 13, 2024.

It took many years and many discussions to get Greg to try a cruise. But after the first one, he was hooked. Vacations became going on Caribbean cruises with his number one mate, Katie. Much of the fun was in the planning and anticipation. Greg loved his balcony rooms! Sadly, Greg Simi, 72, took his final cruise on March 30, where he suffered a stroke while in the port of Curaçao. Greg was ultimately brought home to spend his final days at the beautiful Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, surrounded by his adoring family.

After spending his first 40 years in Boston, specifically Dorchester, he took a transfer to The Big Apple. He embraced his life working in NYC, living in and raising his family in NJ, but he never gave up being a huge Boston Sports fan. Go Celtics! Go Patriots! Go Bruins!

He graduated from UMass with a bachelor’s degree. He thought he wanted to be a carpenter, but instead decided to follow his father’s footsteps, embarking on a long stint in the film industry. In 1974 he started working at United Artists/MGM, rising up the ranks for over 30 years. That job was where he met his wife. He ended his career with Summit Entertainment in 2010 when he had the first of three strokes.

In 2014, the cold weather got to him and he made the move south. Greg loved The Villages and spent 9 years in the home that he helped pick out for him and his wife, Katie. People may say that he’s in a better place, but to Greg, there was no better place than The Villages, FL!

Greg was handsome, loving, honest, funny…really funny sometimes! He was a fiercely dedicated father and husband. He was so many things to so many people. He loved “attempting” to play good golf, mostly because of the wonderful friends he made while playing. He loved reading and watching his Britbox TV shows.

He left too soon and his loved ones will miss him every day of their lives. No amount of time would ever have been enough for his friends and family, who so enjoyed having him around.

Gregory was predeceased by his parents Florio and Theresa Simi of Boston, MA and his father-in-law Bobby Smith of The Villages, FL.

Greg leaves Kate, the love of his life, his wife of 44 years. He leaves his children; Valerie and Jim Meehan and their children Olivia and Arlo, Stefanie and Peter Colombo and their children Gianna and Nicolas, Zachary and Josepha Simi and their children Leo and Beckham. He also leaves his mother-in-law Terry Smith, his brother Don and wife Pamela Simi and their daughter Andrea Simi, and sister Susan Simi and husband Henry Wong and their children Max and Maya Wong. He had a big extended family who will miss him greatly.

Miller Lite was Greg’s beer of choice. Feel free to raise a glass and toast the good times, the memories, and his life well lived.