Explaining my votes on support for Taiwan, Israel and Ukraine

Last week, I voted for several pieces of legislation that provide our allies Taiwan and Israel with support, place sanctions on Iran, and end the border catastrophe.

I supported H.R. 8034, the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act which provides support to our ally Israel in its effort to defend itself against Iran and their terrorist proxies. It replenishes the highly effective Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems, while also reimbursing U.S. military operations in response to recent attacks in the region. I also supported an additional series of bills that hold the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies accountable.The Iranian regime is the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism, and a proven opponent of U.S. interest, international security, and universal values of liberty. As the only Democracy in the region, our relationship with Israel is vital to our overall policy in the Middle East. America’s steadfast support of Israel is indispensable to countering the constant threats from organizations and neighboring states, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, that are determined to terrorize the Israeli people. It is vital that America continues to sustain a strong and secure Israel.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is another real threat to U.S. national and economic security. For decades, the CCP has taken advantage of the United States by offshoring our jobs, stealing intellectual property, and threatening freedom and international trade worldwide. I supported H.R. 8036, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, and H.R. 8038, the 21st Century Peace through Strength Act to support Taiwan and continue the U.S. efforts to counter communist China and promote strong deterrence in the region. This bill is a clear message that America stands with our ally Taiwan and is committed to investing in the capabilities needed to counter CCP aggression in the Indo-Pacific, support our allies and protect U.S. interests.

While I have supported bills under President Trump that have responsibly provided Ukraine with the lethal assistance needed, I couldn’t support H.R. 8035, the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act that sends a blank check, providing triple the amount of funding for Ukraine than Israel, with $13 billion for procurement without defining where and what that money will be spent.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.