Victoria Lee Naughton

Victoria Lee Naughton of The Villages, Florida passed away April 8, 2024 following a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, fifty-seven years to the date of her wedding anniversary to James R. Naughton, her loving and loyal late husband who passed away on February 22, 1995.

Victoria was born on December 4, 1945, to John (Jack) and Arlene (Thompson) Garland. She was raised in Harmon, IL. along with her three siblings, Douglas, Pamela, and David Garland (deceased). Victoria attended Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling, IL. and graduated in 1963. She completed her RN degree at St. Anthony’s College of Nursing in Rockford, IL. On April 8, 1967, Victoria married James (Jim) Naughton at St. Flannen’s Catholic Church in Harmon, IL. Jim and Vicki had a devoted marriage until Jim’s tragic death, as a result of an industrial accident at Northwestern Steel & Wire in Sterling, IL.



In a demonstration of Victoria’s resilient and determined nature, she moved from Sterling, IL. to Geneva, IL. where she served as a parish nurse for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for nearly 20 years. During this time, Victoria met her longtime companion, John Peterson, and they traveled the world together until his death in 2010.

Victoria moved to The Villages, FL. in 2018 after successfully beating a bout with breast cancer. She encouraged her sister Pam to move to The Villages as well, so they could spend quality time together in their retirement years. At the Villages, she enjoyed playing Mexican Trains, meeting her Bocce group every Wednesday, walking her dog Rosie, traveling around via golf cart, and listening to music at the Town Squares with her many villager friends and her sister Pamela.

Victoria will be dearly missed by her many friends and family members, but especially by her loving son and daughter, as well as her five adoring grandchildren. She is survived by her son Brad Naughton (Melissa) of Lake Forest, Illinois, grandson James “JR” Naughton and granddaughter Lily Naughton, daughter Bridget (Naughton) McCaffrey (Michael) of Geneva, Illinois, grandsons Mitchell, Nolan, and Brady McCaffrey, her loving sister Pamela Garland, her nieces’ Kelli (Garland) Aurand, and niece and godchild McAley (Garland) Deets. Victoria had many other wonderful in-laws, nieces and nephews on the Naughton side that she also held dear to her heart throughout her life.

The family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support throughout this difficult time.