By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Carl Paulsen passed away on May 18, 2024. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY by Norwegian parents.

He previously lived in Rockaway and Hopatcong NJ prior to moving down to Fl. He served in the Army in Germany from 1958 to 1960 as a teletype operator and earned the rank of E4. He worked for Aetna Insurance Company at a job he loved, handling trial preparation for 38 years.

Roger is survived by his wife Cathy of 27 years, daughter Christine Storicks and husband Frank, stepson Domenic Verrico and wife Donatella and stepson Christopher Verrico and partner Pamela, granddaughters Lynn Owen, Elisa Verrico and Liliana Verrico, sister Esther Stella and brother Kenneth Paulsen and predeceased by brother Olaf Paulsen.

Throughout life, he had a passion for playing golf, dancing, especially the jitter bug, traveling through 40 countries and he was an avid reader.

A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 11:30 a.m. in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, followed by a repass at the family home beginning at 2:00 p.m.

