Friday, May 24, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Barbara Elaine Nicolas, age 87, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully at home into eternal rest Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The eldest daughter of the late Clare T. Gray and Susan M. (Glover) Gray, she was born on July 11, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio.

A 1954 graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Barbara was employed as an executive secretary for Health Enterprises of America and several real estate agencies.

On July 13, 1957 she married Thomas William Nicolas, and together they enjoyed 47 years of marriage until his passing on December 3, 2004.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Timothy (Janet) of Lady Lake, Florida, and Todd (Michelle) of Massillon, Ohio; one daughter, Wendy, of Cortland, Ohio; three sisters, Beverly (Harry) Butler, Melanie (Gerald) Anderson, and Marilyn (William) Robertson; six grandchildren, Rachel and Sara Frantz, Kevin Nicolas, Jenna (Charlie) Meyer, Blake (Kelly) Nicolas, and Kyle (Ali) Nicolas; two great granddaughters, Aubrey Frantz and Sloane Louise Meyer.

