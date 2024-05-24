88.4 F
Friday, May 24, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Isaiah Allen Gatwood, 21, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida on May 19, 2024.

He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, playing video games, and working. During his years at South Sumter High School, he was a member of the ROTC and the band.

He is survived by his Father: Francis “Allen” Gatwood of Sumterville, FL; brothers: Robby Gay of Gibsonton, FL; Joshua Gatwood (Journey) of Hillard, OH; Jacob Hood of Tampa, FL, and Damian Gatwood of Sumterville, FL; Uncles: Michael Morton of Bushnell, Fl, and Edwin Helble of Barnsville, GA: Aunts: Kelly McCurdy (Justin) of Tampa, FL, and Emily Cunningham (Andrew) of Tampa, FL.

A public candlelight vigil will be held at the site of the accident (Hwy 48/CR 616) past Bushnell Motorsports Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

