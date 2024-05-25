Cortas Haire

Cortas Haire, 96, of Bushnell, FL passed away Sunday evening, May 5, 2024 after an extended illness. Cortas was born to John and Mattie Oxley Haire in Eastman, GA on September 20, 1927 where he grew up on the family farm along with one brother and seven sisters.

The family farmed their land together, growing cotton, corn, peanuts and other crops. He was preceded in death by his brother Edward, and his sisters, Florence Walls, Geneva O’Neal, Nanny Simpson, Lizzy Green, Dora Cox, Alma Merritt, and Morene Tucker. Cortas moved to Florida in the early 1950s, living in the Ocoee/Winter Garden area most of his life before moving just south of Bushnell in 1978.

Cortas married Annie Lee Williams Haire on July 4, 1954, and they were preparing to celebrate their 70th anniversary this year. Annie Lee had one sister and seven brothers. The couple had four children, Tarongie, Tim, TeResa Haire Gibson (Jim) and John (Michele).

Sadly, Cortas was preceded in death by Tarongie, who passed away in a car accident at the age of 15 in 1971 and a granddaughter, Selena Haire. Cortas had a very large extended family that includes many nieces and nephews, his brother-in-law Robert Williams (Faye), his former daughter-in-law, Cindy Mathis, grandchildren, Mandy Haire Button (Caleb), Elisa, Jennifer and Tim Haire, Jr., Danielle Gibson-Hall (Brandon), James Gibson Jr. (Tricka), and Christopher Gibson, Britlee Berry and Kelly Simmons. Great grandchildren Takoda Button, Stephen and Spencer Miller, Cheyenne Haire, Saimara Durham, Alani Hall, Timothy Haire III and Angelina Webb.

Cortas was a hard-working landscaper and the owner of Haire’s Plant Nursery who provided for his family no matter what obstacles stood in his way. He was a minister who loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart, soul and mind. He loved the moving of God’s Spirit and would load up the car with the family at every opportunity to visit area churches of all denominations and any tent revival. Cortas had dreams and visions from God that he would freely share with all he came in contact with, and his friends and family were always amazed.

Cortas never met anyone that he didn’t love and accept. He was well known for his wonderful jokes. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. Practically everyone who visited his home, left with the saying, “If you get to be a millionaire, call me collect.”



Cortas had friends everywhere he went, especially at the Webster Farmer’s Market, where he was a regular for many, many years. It was with great sadness that he could no longer attend due to illness. Cortas’ favorite times were talking about God. He was the finest example of a man who truly lived a Christian life. He will be greatly missed by all.