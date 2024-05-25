Jean Anne Ruyack, entered through heaven’s gate on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 she was 84.

She was born on February 27, 1940 in Yonkers, New York to James (Harold) and Helen Brandon.

Jean is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Joe. They were high school sweethearts married for 63 years, but together for almost 70 years. Jean loved being a mom to her three children Joseph Ruyack and his wife Lisa, Brian Ruyack and his wife Regina, Kristen Iorizzo and her husband Joe. She adored and loved seeing her seven grandchildren JR (Gabriella), Andrew (Kelsey), Ryan (Lily) Ruyack and Nicole, Joey, Brandon and Gavin Iorizzo. As well as her brother, James Brandon and his wife Colleen, her nieces, nephews and their children.

Every phone call with mom always began with “how are the kids” and “tell me everything.” Jean loved baking, going to the beach, family, reading and going to mass. You could often find a book in one hand and her rosary beads in the other.

Life will never be the same, but we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her parents, her sister Carol and her husband Hal and dear friends.