Stanley Roszak

Stanley Roszak born October 3, 1939 and passed away on May 19, 2024.

Born Stanislaw Roszak in Gaj, a village in Southern Poland, to Father Cheslaw Roszak and Mother Irena Zawadzka. The family fled Poland to the mountains of Venezuela, because of the war, when Stanley was only an infant. The family then traveled to America in 1956 and settled in Chicago, Illinois.

Stanley met and married his wife Pelagia Wojtan on Feb 20, 1959. They raised 3 children; Joseph, Rose Marie & Anthony. Striving for the American Dream, Stanley worked hard at the many jobs he held. In the 1960’s Stanley and Pelagia proudly became citizens of the United States, this is when Stanley legally changed his name.

Continuing to work hard and living the American Dream, Stanley finally retired as a foreman for the City of Chicago Water Department. Stanley and his wife retired to The Villages Florida (Americas Friendliest Hometown) where he made many friends and was active in his bowling league, golfing, swimming and enjoying all that Florida had to offer.

Being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, over a decade ago, Stanley finally succumbed to its effects.

Stanley is survived by his wife Pelagia; son Joseph Roszak; daughter Rose Roszak-Jones; & son in law Stephen; son Anthony Roszak & daughter in law Tina; grandchildren Daniel Dodovich & Amelia, Stephanie Andree & Neil, Eva Roszak-Mika & Jimmy; step-grandchild Aimee Jones; great-grandchildren Audrey Andree, Callee Dodovich, Charlotte Andree & Jaime Dodovich; step-great-grandchildren Bethany Keehan & Jamee Drane; grand-dogs Sparky & Penelope; grand-cats Venus & Jett; great-granddogs Milo, Odie & Bongo; great-grand-cat Remi; and great-grand-lizard Daenerys.