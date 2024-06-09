Vet going through divorce gets some sympathy in deed compliance case

A Vietnam veteran said to be going through a difficult divorce won some sympathy in a deed compliance case in The Villages.

A family member appeared this past week to represent Joaquin “Rick” Galvis during a public hearing with regard to his property at 989 Golden Grove Drive in the Village of Sabal Chase.

During the hearing before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors, the family member described Galvis as a Vietnam veteran who was a helicopter pilot. He said Galvis has been going through a “horrific divorce” as well as facing health challenges. He said Galvis’ estranged wife had “destroyed” the inside of the home.

A complaint had been received April 3 about overgrown weeds at the residence.

Notices were sent to the home, both by regular and certified mail, but those notices did not elicit a response from the homeowner. In addition, Community Standards had been unable to reach Galvis either by phone or email.

The family member said a lawn service has been contacted and he pledged to remedy the weed problem.

Community Standards had recommended granting seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. However, the board agreed to provide 45 days, due to the problems the homeowner has been facing.