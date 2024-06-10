93.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 10, 2024
Villager arrested after neighbor reports alcohol-fueled altercation

By Staff Report
Carmen Cerrone

A Villager who had been drinking was arrested after a neighbor reported hearing an altercation in the Village of Mallory Square.

Carmen Lydia Cerrone, 68, was taken into custody on a charge of battery after the altercation at her home was overheard by the neighbor who alerted law enforcement, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The neighbor reported hearing “crashing and banging sounds” coming from the residence.

Cerrone told deputies she wanted to go to the store, but a man in the house tried to prevent her from going. At one point she fell into the golf cart and the man landed on top of her. She pushed him off, the report said. She also used her fingernails to leave “multiple cuts on both sides” of the man’s face.

During the investigation, both Cerrone and the man who had been attacked admitted they had been drinking.

The native of Puerto Rico was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

