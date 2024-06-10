Villager arrested after trespassing dispute near fence at his home

A Villager was arrested after a trespassing dispute near a fence at his home.

Ronald Delisle, 78, who lives at 1337 Ballesteros Drive in the Village of Santiago, apparently hopped the fence near his home and was on private property on Saturday morning prompting the property owner to contact law enforcement, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman who owns the property which has a “no trespass” sign posted, informed Delsle he was on her land. She used her phone to begin to record him, but he slapped the phone out of her hand. He went back over the fence and into his home. When deputies arrived at the residence, Delisle claimed he “thought the property was an easement and he was allowed to be there.” He said he objected when the property owner got out her phone and began recording. Delisle said he had not given her “permission.” He said he “pushed the phone away.”

He was arrested on charges of battery and trespassing. The New Hampshire native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.