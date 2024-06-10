93.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 10, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested after trespassing dispute near fence at his home

By Staff Report
Ronald Delisle
Ronald Delisle

A Villager was arrested after a trespassing dispute near a fence at his home.

Ronald Delisle, 78, who lives at 1337 Ballesteros Drive in the Village of Santiago, apparently hopped the fence near his home and was on private property on Saturday morning prompting the property owner to contact law enforcement, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman who owns the property which has a “no trespass” sign posted, informed Delsle he was on her land. She used her phone to begin to record him, but he slapped the phone out of her hand. He went back over the fence and into his home. When deputies arrived at the residence, Delisle claimed he “thought the property was an easement and he was allowed to be there.” He said he objected when the property owner got out her phone and began recording. Delisle said he had not given her “permission.” He said he “pushed the phone away.”

He was arrested on charges of battery and trespassing. The New Hampshire native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Thanks for kindness after I reported stolen golf clubs

A Village of Hemingway resident who recently wrote about the theft of golf clubs during a visit to Lake Sumter Landing has been overwhelmed by kind gestures since that letter was published.

A reader responds to Marsha Shearer’s Opinion piece

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Marsha Shearer, contrasting Biden and Trump.

Sick to my stomach when I saw upside-down flag in The Villages

A Villager, who is proud to have served his country, was sick to his stomach when he saw an American flag being flown upside down with a Trump 2024 flag in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages made big mistake with roundabouts and golf cart lanes

A Village of Piedmont resident says that The Villages has made a big mistake with roundabouts and golf cart lanes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

SECO Energy and expense of LED lights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says he isn’t buying SECO Energy’s sob story about the price of converting to LED lights.

Photos