Driver transported by ambulance from scene of chain-reaction collision

A driver was transported by ambulance from the scene of a chain-reaction collision Tuesday morning on County Road 25 in Lady Lake.

Matthew Edward Morgan, 66, of Weirsdale, had been at the wheel of a 2014 Ford F-150 truck on County Road 25 near Griffin Avenue at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday when he was rear-ended by a red 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by 49-year-old Tammy Lynn Stokes of Umatilla, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Both of their vehicles had been stopped in traffic.

Stokes’ vehicle was rear-ended by a gray 1999 Honda Odyssey van driven by 64-year-old James Herbert Hatch of Weirsdale. Hatch was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

Morgan was transported by Lake EMS to The Villages Regional Hospital. The Nissan Rogue and the Honda Odyssey van were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

In 2018, residents complained to the Lady Lake Commission about traffic on County Road 25 when commissioners were considering a proposal for an RV storage facility.