21-year-old Sumter woman killed in single-vehicle accident

A 21-year-old Sumter County woman was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident.

Alexes Olivia Matthews of Bushnell died at the scene of the accident which occurred at 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Noble Avenue and Jasper Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She had been a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz driven by 19-year-old Jasmine Grover of Webster. Grover lost control of the vehicle which overturned and struck a tree, the report said.

Matthews, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle which landed on top of her.

Grover suffered minor injuries and was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Two passengers, 21-year-old Chasen Day and 26-year-old Aaron Johnson Jr. both of Bushnell, were also transported to LRMC.

Charge are pending, the report noted.