Lady Lake woman jailed after attempted theft at self-checkout in The Villages

A Lady Lake woman was jailed after an attempted theft at a self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jennifer Marie Santiago, 30, who lives in the Cove Apartments, was at the store on Friday when she failed to scan several items in the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The items included a three-piece diaper bag, a two-pack of Lysol spray, Neapolitan ice cream and orange chicken. The items had a total value of $96.55.

Santiago was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.