Saturday, August 22, 2020
82.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Sumter County voters sent The Villages Developer a very clear message

Villages-News Editorial

We’d like to congratulate Sumter County voters who showed everyone last Tuesday night that no matter how money gets tossed into an election, they still have the ultimate power.

The primary election, which was held Aug. 18, was a nasty one for sure. On one side stood The Villages Developer, his crony subcontractors and the puppet Sumter County incumbent commissioners – Steve Printz, Don Burgess and Al Buter – who last year approved a 25 percent tax hike that was nothing more than a sweetheart deal for the Morse family. It was, by the way, a very real tax hike they later tried to brand as “fake news“.

Gary Search, Craig Estep and Oren Miller, from left.

On the other side of the aisle stood three Villagers who were fed up with the nonsense of seeing county commissioners take their marching orders from the Developer. It took a lot of guts for those three – Gary Search, Craig Estep and Oren Miller – to throw their hats in the ring and challenge the almighty incumbents and their fat Developer-backed war chests. They knew the incumbents would come at them with slick-and-dirty direct mail pieces and plenty of ads in The Villages Daily Sun – the Developer’s own version of Pravda – and outspend them at every turn.

But guess what? In the end, all those dirty mailers from the Tallahassee-based ’96 Consulting and all those full-color look-at-me-I’m-so-great ads and fluff Pravda-like stories in The Villages Daily Sun clearly engineered by the Developer’s top political hack didn’t mean squat. Because the bottom line was simple – residents were sick and tired of being railroaded by the Developer and his puppets and it was time for a change in what will go down in history as probably the most important election in the history of Sumter County.

Interestingly, when the ballots were counted last Tuesday night and the incumbents slinked off to lick their wounds, we found out that Search, Estep and Miller handily won every precinct in The Villages. That’s right, every single one. It was just like the August 2018 GOP primary when Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Developer-backed challenger Adam Putnam and also carried every single Villages precinct in Sumter County.

Defeated incumbents Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz, from left.

You’d think the Developer would get the message but unfortunately he apparently still thinks money talks and we’re all stupid and don’t know what’s best for us. Here’s what we do know – if we were running for office, we’d kindly thank him to steer clear of backing us. Unless, of course, we really didn’t want to win and then we’d welcome him into our fold.

In you’re wondering how bad the challengers whipped the incumbents in the commission races, it looked something like this:

  • Search collected 28,560 votes to Butler’s 14,052 in the District 1 GOP contest.
  • Estep had 28,328 votes to Burgess’ 14,378 votes in the District 3 Republican contest.
  • And Miller picked up 24,254 votes in a three-way contest with Burgess (13,325 votes) and Daniel Myslakowski (5,006 votes).

We tip our hat to the Villages trio for having the guts to put their names on the ballot and prove that David can, indeed, still defeat Goliath. They stepped forward at a time when voters needed them. And even though were facing what appeared to be an uphill battle, they got out in the community and met voters face to face instead of sitting around like the incumbents who struggled early on in their quest to even get enough signatures to qualify for the ballot – and eventually had to buy their way into the election.

Fake Sumter County Commission write-in candidates Pete Wahl and Jerry Prince.

Yes, folks, we all learned a lot in this election. We saw the Developer stoop to an all-time low by having two of his “yes” men – the desperate-to-be-relevant Pete Wahl and Jerry Prince – enter two of the races as write-in candidates to prevent Democrats and NPA voters from participating in the primary. We saw thousands of dollars pour into the filthy pockets of the incumbents from Villages-connected businesses. And we saw unbelievable levels of arrogance and heard statements from the incumbents that truly showed just how out of touch they were.

But we also saw something great. We saw the people speak through the ballot box – like it’s supposed to be done – and bring about much-needed change. It was a beautiful thing to see – democracy at its best at the local level.

That said, the people have spoken and before long, we’re all going to see a much different kind of Sumter County Commission. We’re going to see commissioners in action who are beholden to Sumter County residents instead of the guy with the biggest wallet. And we’re going to see the Developer get shut down when he tries to ram stuff down residents’ throats to benefit himself and his family.

 

Related Articles

Opinions

Is it golf car or golf cart?

So is it a golf car or a golf cart? Columnist Barry Evans has the answer.
Read more
Opinions

The Developer has sacrificed trust in favor of money

Villager David Harrison, writing in an Opinion piece, says it's a pity the Developer has sacrificed the trust of residents in favor of money.
Read more
Opinions

Be careful and wear a mask

Villager Douglas Smith, who holds a PhD, advises that the best way to protect yourself and others from the Coronavirus is to wear a mask. He offers other advice.
Read more
Opinions

Donald the Dictator and our election

Columnist Hugo Buchanan warns that Donald the Dictator is at it again.
Read more
Opinions

Sumner Redstone’s dementia

Sumner Redstone was a media magnate worth about five billion dollars, through his innovations and investments in radio, television, and movies. But his money, fame and connections could not save him from dementia. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on his life.
Read more
Opinions

The odor of the latest ad for the Developer’s puppets

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, says that the Developer's puppets on the Sumter County Commission (Butler, Burgess, and Printz) have waited until the last minute to run their most BS-filled ad of all.
Read more
Opinions

Voters should embrace the opportunity to participate in Tuesday’s election

Tuesday is Election Day and we sincerely hope everyone who is registered to vote will take part in one of the cornerstones of democracy.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager receives bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home 

A Villager has received a bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 strikes employees at Villages-area long-term care centers

New cases of COVID-19 have been identified among employees at two local long-term care facilities as the virus continues to sweep through The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

They’re not really black

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris aren’t really “black.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son fresh out of rehab jailed on DUI after crashing Mercedes

A Villages couple’s son was arrested after crashing a Mercedes-Benz a day after he was released from a rehabilitation facility.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Sumter County voters sent The Villages Developer a very clear message

We’d like to congratulate Sumter County voters who showed The Villages Developer last Tuesday night that no matter how much money he tosses into an election, they still have the ultimate power.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

CDD 5 supervisors vote to end anonymous complaint system

Community Development District 5 supervisors have voted to end the anonymous complaint system that has been a crucial part of deed compliance in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager receives bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home 

A Villager has received a bill for $500 in fines for artificial turf grass at her home.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 strikes employees at Villages-area long-term care centers

New cases of COVID-19 have been identified among employees at two local long-term care facilities as the virus continues to sweep through The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

They’re not really black

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris aren’t really “black.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Blaming the handicapped for poor condition of the golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident expresses concern about a change at golf courses that will make it difficult for the handicapped.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager who worked as adjuster questions insurance paying for new roofs

A Villager who worked as an insurance adjuster is questioning whether insurance companies should be paying for roof replacements here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ son fresh out of rehab jailed on DUI after crashing Mercedes

A Villages couple’s son was arrested after crashing a Mercedes-Benz a day after he was released from a rehabilitation facility.
Read more
Crime

29-year-old resident of The Villages jailed without bond following arrest

A 29-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed without bond following her arrest at her home on the Historic Side.
Read more
Crime

Special Investigations Squad nabs woman at Lake Miona Park

The Sumter County Special Investigations Squad nabbed a woman with methamphetamine Wednesday night at Lake Miona Park.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,122FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,599FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
82.9 ° F
85 °
80.6 °
83 %
1.3mph
20 %
Sat
90 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
94 °
Tue
95 °
Wed
95 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment