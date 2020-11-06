Villager jailed after Facebooking woman and following her to restaurant

A Villager was jailed after allegedly Facebooking a woman and following her to a restaurant.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 8 a.m. Friday to the Burger King restaurant on Wedgewood Lane where a woman reported she was being followed by 65-year-old Michael William Passori, who lives on Silver Oak Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The woman, who has an injunction against Passori, said that after a student dropoff at The Villages Charter School, she had crossed County Road 466 and went to Burger King for breakfast. She noticed Passori in a gold Prius and called 911. The woman showed deputies that Passori sent her 136 messages through Facebook, in violation of the injunction.

When a deputy approached Passori in the parking lot, he appeared to be “spaced out,” according to an arrest report. He claimed he had driven to Burger King for a $1 coffee ordered through the restaurant’s app.

Passori had been tasered by deputies Jan. 20, 2018 when they were called to a home on Riverdale Road in the Village of Glenbrook where he had restrained a woman. He served jail time in the case.

Deputies were called to the same home on Feb. 7, 2019 where Passori put his hands on the neck of a woman identified as his “wife of 38 years.” They had been fighting over a credit card. He was arrested on a charge of battery and again served jail time.

After his latest arrest, Passori was being held without bond on two counts of contempt of court.