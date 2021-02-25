Owlets who’ve become stars in The Villages getting bigger every day

Great Horned Owlets who’ve become stars in The Villages are getting bigger every day.

The owls are in a nest along the Springdale Fitness Trail near Nancy Lopez Country Club. It is near the final hole of both Briarwood and Walnut Grove executive golf courses.

As news about the Owlets has traveled through The Villages, photographers have been visiting the site and snapping plenty of photos, which have made the babies stars of the internet and social media.

Great Horned Owls are usually 18 – 25 inches tall, have tall ear tufts, and large yellow eyes. Their size, ear tufts, and eyes make them easily recognizable when seen during daylight hours, according to the University of Florida. They are found throughout Florida and roost in large, messy nests, in tall trees. The female is larger than the male, but the male has a larger and deeper voice box.