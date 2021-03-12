Paradise Recreation Center renovation remains on AAC’s priority list

The renovation of the Paradise Recreation Center remains on the Amenity Authority Committee’s priority list.

Community Development District 1 Supervisor Tom Papin said at Friday’s board meeting that he’s been getting questions from residents of the Paradise Recreation Center area on the Historic Side of The Villages. He said the questions have been prompted by publicity surrounding the First Responders Recreation Center to be constructed at the site of the former home of the First Baptist Church in Community Development District, as well as news about the remodeling of the Fenney Recreation Center, which originally opened in March 2017.

“They are feeling neglected,” Papin said.

He received reassurances that Paradise Recreation Center remains on the AAC’s priority list.

The AAC is moving ahead first with the First Responders Recreation Center. Once it is constructed, the AAC will turn its attention to the Paradise Recreation Center. Having the new First Responders Recreation Center up and running will be essential, because activities that are displaced from the Paradise Recreation Center renovation will need to be moved to other facilities, including the First Responders Recreation Center.

The renovation of the Fenney Recreation Center, which will be closed until summer, is being paid for by the Developer.