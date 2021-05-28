85.6 F
The Villages
Friday, May 28, 2021
Wildwood teen who allegedly bit mother arrested for third time this year

By Meta Minton

Rodney DreVonte Johnson
Rodney Dre’Vonte Johnson

A Wildwood teen who allegedly bit his mother was arrested for the third time this year.

Rodney Dre’Vonte Johnson, 19, was taken into custody on Wednesday after he allegedly struck his mother in the back of the head and bit her arm, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She also said that Johnson also dragged her through the yard, inflicting a small abrasion on her left knee. She said she grabbed Johnson in the groin area “and pulled” in an attempt to free herself. A deputy took note of “teeth impressions” on her right arm. An eyewitness confirmed her version of events.

Johnson was arrested in January after throwing a chair at his grandmother, with whom he had previously resided. He was arrested again in February after returning to his grandmother’s home, from which he had been banned.

Johnson was arrested on a charge of battery, which was enhanced to a felony due to his previous arrests. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

