87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 7, 2021
type here...

Put yard ornaments on a Villages-wide ballot

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The cross should stay! It is an individual form of expression that does not harm the neighbor. Look at what the cross represents. We carry its meaning in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The founders of our country were for expression of religious freedom or have we forgotten our history?
The Villages is much too strict on personal ornaments and should stop trying to dictate every thing that happens on a private owner’s lot. This is supposed to be the friendliest hometown in Florida. Friends should allow for personal expression that is significantly and tastefully done. I would love to see “yard ornaments” on a Villages-wide ballot. I suspect yard ornaments would be permitted.
The Villages should stop wasting our money with attorneys! What will the attorney argue? I think the yard ornament regulation will “not” stand and will be found to be illegal, especially when it relates to crosses.

Sandra Fuller
Village of Glenbrook

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Put yard ornaments on a Villages-wide ballot

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to Editor, weighs in on the controversy over a little white cross and she suggests putting the question of “yard ornaments” on a Villages-wide ballot.

Let the little white cross stand

A Village of Pinellas reader responds to the plight of a Villages couple who is being sued by The Villages over their little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is this Obama’s third term?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident asks if we are seeing Barack Obama’s third term as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris aim to “finish the job.”

We can’t let minority of senators block progress for the majority

A Village of Sunset Pointe couple, in a Letter to the Editor, contends America can’t let a minority of senators continue to block the progress wanted by a majority of Americans.

2nd Amendment responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident contends that we have a responsibility when it comes to guns.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos