Put yard ornaments on a Villages-wide ballot

To the Editor:

The cross should stay! It is an individual form of expression that does not harm the neighbor. Look at what the cross represents. We carry its meaning in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The founders of our country were for expression of religious freedom or have we forgotten our history?

The Villages is much too strict on personal ornaments and should stop trying to dictate every thing that happens on a private owner’s lot. This is supposed to be the friendliest hometown in Florida. Friends should allow for personal expression that is significantly and tastefully done. I would love to see “yard ornaments” on a Villages-wide ballot. I suspect yard ornaments would be permitted.

The Villages should stop wasting our money with attorneys! What will the attorney argue? I think the yard ornament regulation will “not” stand and will be found to be illegal, especially when it relates to crosses.

Sandra Fuller

Village of Glenbrook