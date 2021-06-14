85.5 F
The Villages
Monday, June 14, 2021
Exceptions and little white crosses

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

While I like the crosses, I can see why they should not get a waiver that lets us place them in our FRONT yards. When the exception is allowed, it opens a can of worms.
If the authorities turn down another religious symbol they may become accused of being bigots, homophobes, etc. There is a huge bear statue within the cover of a porch in our village which does not appear to be in violation of any codes. If crosses are displayed in the same manner, I don’t believe anyone can be forced to remove them.
Let’s not make an exception, that in this cancel culture, could begin unnecessary legal battles.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

