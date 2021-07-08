78.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Great Blue Skimmer Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This great blue skimmer dragonfly was just chilling out above the springs at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman to for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

