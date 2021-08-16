87.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 16, 2021
type here...

President Trump had great success leading America

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just read a Letter to the Editor stating a poll on best/worst presidents had President Trump rated 41 of 45. Very strange, as most feel and results prove Jimmy Carter was the worst of all time, but then Barrack Obama took the title based on opinion polls.
And now the buffoon of all is our current President Biden.
President Trump created the best economy in the history of this country by far, created more good jobs, raised wages for all Americans, brought back overseas companies, closed borders to make America safe, renegotiated contracts with other countries to benefit the U.S., had a vaccine for COVID in record time, stopped Paris Climate accord, pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal the list goes on, but I’m tired of typing. The original poster should rethink why he voted for “Uncle Joe.”

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Trump had great success leading America

A Village of Piedmont resident takes issue with a previous Letter to the Editor who claimed a recent poll ranked former President Trump near the bottom of American presidents.

People aren’t fooled by bias of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Charlotte resident contends the bias at The Villages Daily Sun has gotten out of control.

So are you happy with blundering Biden?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks Biden backers if they are satisfied with the job their president is doing.

Joe Biden has made a real mess

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends President Joe Biden has made a real mess.

Standing up for Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Mallory Square resident stands up for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos