President Trump had great success leading America

To the Editor:

I just read a Letter to the Editor stating a poll on best/worst presidents had President Trump rated 41 of 45. Very strange, as most feel and results prove Jimmy Carter was the worst of all time, but then Barrack Obama took the title based on opinion polls.

And now the buffoon of all is our current President Biden.

President Trump created the best economy in the history of this country by far, created more good jobs, raised wages for all Americans, brought back overseas companies, closed borders to make America safe, renegotiated contracts with other countries to benefit the U.S., had a vaccine for COVID in record time, stopped Paris Climate accord, pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal the list goes on, but I’m tired of typing. The original poster should rethink why he voted for “Uncle Joe.”

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont