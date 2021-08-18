Why must we have titles?

To the Editor:

It seems that the media assigns titles to further their agenda. When we had Global Warming, we had a cool spell, so became Climate Change.

When the Trayvon Martin killing happened, Zimmerman was often called a white Hispanic (what the heck it that?) Barack Obama was called a black president, but maybe should have referred to as a white/African-American president.

I could go on and on, forever. Tiger Woods, VP Harris, etc.

If we are going to have gender neutral references, why do people and some items need titles?

Wake up, America!

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp