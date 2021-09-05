85.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 5, 2021
$50 daily deed compliance fines adding up at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Daily fines of $50 have been adding up at a home that has been out of compliance in The Villages.

The manufactured home owned by Robert Wilcox at 1407 Plantation Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages had been the subject of a deed compliance hearing last month before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors after a complaint was lodged about overgrown shrubbery and mold growing on the home. The board had considered giving Wilcox five days to bring the property back into compliance, but opted to give him 10 days after he described difficulties he has had in connection with the death of his wife.

It appears the shrubs have been trimmed at 1407 Plantation Drive.

The property was not brought into compliance within the allotted time and on Aug. 22 a $150 fine was imposed. Since Aug. 25, a $50 daily fine was being imposed. At the end of August, Wilcox’s fine tally stood at $450.

Wilcox’s case will be up for discussion when the VCCDD board meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

Get Our Daily Emails

