The Villages
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly firing gun during dispute with woman

By Meta Minton

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute with his live-in lady friend.

Brian Lee Hutchison, 32, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment at his home at 305 W. Lakeview St.

Officers responded to the home at about 1:30 p.m. when they heard three shots fired from the residence. The woman, who has been living with Hutchison for about four years, said he “fired a round of shots off near her head,” according to the arrest report. He also punched her in the face “multiple times” and strangled her to the point to where she could not breathe.

Hutchison was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $7,000 bond.

