Saturday, October 2, 2021
Daily fines adding up at abandoned home in foreclosure in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Daily fines are adding up at an abandoned home in foreclosure in The Villages.

A fine of $50 is accruing daily at the home at 1840 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home was found in violation of deed compliance last month before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. There had been a complaint about overgrown shrubbery as well as mold growing on the home, driveway and wood deck.

Mold has been growing on the home at 1840 W. Schwartz Blvd.

In addition to the daily fines, an initial fine of $150 was imposed for the mold and there was a $250 fine because the District went and cut the grass. Fines will continue until the property is brought into compliance.

The home was owned by 83-year-old Wilbur “Stan” Downing Jr. who died in 2012. He moved in 1994 from Massachusetts to The Villages. He left behind his wife Lillian, but her whereabouts are unknown.

