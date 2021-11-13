Julie M. Pennell-Ceglie, 68, of The Villages, Florida passed away suddenly on November 8, 2021. She was born in Conneaut, Ohio on August 22, 1953. She graduated from Conneaut High School in 1971 and then went on to graduate from Ashland College in Ohio. She spent most of her career in Chicago in international banking, rising to the position of Vice President at WESPAC. She enjoyed playing golf and her time at the pools in The Villages with her many friends. She is survived by her husband Thomas L. Ceglie of The Villages; sister Roberta (Jim) Lavick; niece Tamara (Zack) Rosenbloom and children Ava, Jack; all of Gig Harbor, Washington; daughter-in-law Jodie (Jon) Prince and grandsons Jarett and Jayden; all of Akron, Ohio; and brother-in-law Leonard P. (Ellen) Ceglie of The Villages. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Ruthie Pennell, both of whom were WWII Veterans; grandson Thomas L. Ceglie Jr.; and nephew Kenneth Spore. There will be no services. She will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.