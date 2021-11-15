Man arrested with stolen gun after crashing in roundabout known for speeding

A man was arrested with a stolen gun after crashing his car in a roundabout in The Villages known for problematic speeding.

Jadell Edward Denis Ferguson, 21, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Toyota Corolla at 2:50 a.m. Saturday when it crashed and landed upside in the roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Fenney Way, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Ferguson admitted he had a .40-caliber Glock 22 underneath the driver’s seat. The gun, which had a round in the chamber and eight rounds in a magazine, had been reported stolen in Lake County. Ferguson claimed he purchased the gun last year “through a private sale,” the report said. He would not identify the seller.

Wildwood police have been combatting speeders at the roundabout where the crash occurred, between the entrances to the Village of Marsh Bend and the Village of McClure. A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in August after crashing in that roundabout.

Ferguson was arrested on a felony charge of dealing in stolen property. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.